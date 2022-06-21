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5G Activation Day Is Near - Are You Ready?
Taken from the Health Ranger Report Situation Update, April 25, 2022 - 5G activation of vaccine "chimeric" payload could unleash bio-apocalypse (15-38 mins mark).
Health Ranger Podcast links:
https://www.naturalnews.com/hrr/Index-1.html
http://brighteon.com/1ef696f1-be0b-41e6-87a6-84b2ada31997
Please read the following articles written by yours truly. They will help you to prepare physically, spiritually, mentally and psychologically before this "zombie apocalypse" event starts. The U.S government, FEMA, CDC and other governmental agencies have already prepared for this event! My question for you today is - are you ready for this event?
https://444prophecynews.com/zombies-beasts-of-the-earth-the-7-year-tribulation-part-1-ewm/
https://444prophecynews.com/zombies-beasts-of-the-earth-the-7-year-tribulation-part-2-ewm/