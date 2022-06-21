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5G Activation Day Is Near - Are You Ready?
The Truth Shall Set You Free
The Truth Shall Set You Free
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2147 views • June 21, 2022

5G Activation Day Is Near - Are You Ready?

Taken from the Health Ranger Report Situation Update, April 25, 2022 - 5G activation of vaccine "chimeric" payload could unleash bio-apocalypse (15-38 mins mark).

Health Ranger Podcast links:

https://www.naturalnews.com/hrr/Index-1.html

http://brighteon.com/1ef696f1-be0b-41e6-87a6-84b2ada31997

Please read the following articles written by yours truly. They will help you to prepare physically, spiritually, mentally and psychologically before this "zombie apocalypse" event starts. The U.S government, FEMA, CDC and other governmental agencies have already prepared for this event! My question for you today is - are you ready for this event?

https://444prophecynews.com/zombies-beasts-of-the-earth-the-7-year-tribulation-part-1-ewm/

https://444prophecynews.com/zombies-beasts-of-the-earth-the-7-year-tribulation-part-2-ewm/


Keywords
cancermovievaccine5gcuredeadapocalypsezombiesstrongviolentmonstersrunfastturnvaccinatedquickfleshdecaysavagesmellwalkingundeadrotanimalisticaggressive
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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