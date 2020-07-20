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The Truth About Masks | COVID-19 Facts From The Frontline
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66 views • July 20, 2020
Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins speaks to Senator Scott Jensen, a family physician from Minnesota, to uncover the truth about masks. After initially discouraging the public to wear masks, the CDC now recommends the use of cloth face coverings to slow the spread of coronavirus. But are they really effective? According to Senator Jensen, the answer is no.

This interview is part of the “Facts From the Frontlines” episode of #TheTonyRobbinsPodcast, where Tony uncovers the truth about coronavirus with a 7-person panel of highly qualified researchers, an experienced epidemiologist, a Nobel Laureate, and M.D.s testing and treating patients on the frontlines. Together, they reveal the evidence-based research that has come to light in the last two months.

This is one of the most important interviews Tony has ever conducted. It reminds us to stand guard at the door of our mind, practice discernment when determining trustworthy sources, and think critically in order to stay flexible and maintain the ability to pivot in light of new information – especially when lives depend on it.

To hear the full interview, go here: https://www.tonyrobbins.com/podcasts/covid-19-facts-from-the-frontline/

*COVID-19 Playlist*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgP_Au5RZVw&;list=PLYTXvUDQT5pUaoPTzi71UIqilqgBOKkQe

Do You Fear COVID-19? Take the survey now! https://www.youtube.com/post/Ugw2ngqc...

0:00 - Intro
0:15 - Senator Scott Jensen, M.D.
0:26 - COVID Particle Size
0:56 - Why we ware surgical masks
1:16 - Outro

*FREE* Copy of Tony Robbins' UNSHAKEABLE Book:
https://www.unshakeable.com/

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Website: https://www.tonyrobbins.com/

Tony Robbins is a #1 New York Times best-selling author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. For more than 37 years, millions of people have enjoyed the warmth, humor and dynamic presentation of Mr. Robbins' corporate and personal development events. As the nation's #1 life and business strategist, he's called upon to consult and coach some of the world's finest athletes, entertainers, Fortune 500 CEOs, and even presidents of nations.
Keywords
cdcmaskwhofactscovid-19senator scott jensentony robbins
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