✨ 🔐 Unlocking Effective Prompting Techniques: How Difficult is it? 💡
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
186 followers
51 views • 7 months ago

🤔 Ever wondered about the art of prompting?

👨🤝Michael Greenberg the founder and CEO of Third Brain Automation explains that It might seem tricky at first, but with a little guidance, it’s easier than you think! 🎯

🎶 https://ln.run/pJNHg

🎞🎤 Platforms like Cloud & Anthropic have amazing prompting guides 🛠️📚—but even without them, you can master the skill with some practice. ✍️

💡 It’s all about choosing the right words and knowing how to order them is key. It doesn’t take long to get the hang of it. 🔑

😊 Once you see a well-structured prompt, it all clicks 🔄, and you’re ready to craft your own prompts like a pro! 🚀

🧠 Remember, prompting is a skill you can easily learn by seeing examples and experimenting yourself. ⚙️

📢 Learn more clicking the link in our bio or description above.📎☝

😍 or you can drop a comment or share your experiences below 💬👇

