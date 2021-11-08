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STEW PETERS WITH HEATHER WEDGE - ADMINISTRATORS LOCKED UNMASKED CHILD OUT OF BUILDING IN COLD
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190 views • November 08, 2021
School Caught Torturing Child: Administrators locked unmasked child out of building in cold
Credit to Stew Peters
A mother in Rochester, Massachusetts was shocked to find out that her son was locked out of school, and left in 45-degree weather, for the high crime of not wearing a mask. Heather Wedge joins Stew to discuss what happened, and what the police told her when they arrived to investigate the abuse.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Credit to Stew Peters
A mother in Rochester, Massachusetts was shocked to find out that her son was locked out of school, and left in 45-degree weather, for the high crime of not wearing a mask. Heather Wedge joins Stew to discuss what happened, and what the police told her when they arrived to investigate the abuse.
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
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