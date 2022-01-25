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Evidence That US Government Targeted Red States With Deadly Batches of Vaccine
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523 views • January 25, 2022
Yeadon & Pardekooper sourced VARES data vaccine death and; injury caused by Moderna, Pfizer & Janssen vaccines. Vaccine deployments are referred to as 'LOTs.' Yeadon's team has back engineered Big Pharma's deployments. About 5% of batches are highly toxic leading to hospitalization, disability & death within days or weeks of injection. They are tipping the scales of those who voted against the WOKE Build Back Better agenda & Great Reset, while endlessly flooding the US border with unvaccinated foreigners that's happening now.
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