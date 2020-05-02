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Bill Gates Partners With DARPA & Department of Defense For New DNA Nanotech COVID19 Vaccine!
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30 views • May 02, 2020
Spiro Skouras

In this powerful interview, Spiro is joined by Whitney Webb and Ryan Cristian from The Last American Vagabond, as they discuss the rollout of a new system of control the likes of which the world has never seen.

It has been said to never let a good crisis go to waste and it appears the ones pulling the strings are taking full advantage of the current crisis as more and more evidence emerges contradicting the official story that suggests this crisis is no accident.

The fact that Bill Gates has teamed up with the Department of Defense and DARPA, which is the special project research and development arm of the pentagon to develop a brand new type of vaccine, which is being rushed into production is alarming to say the least.

Especially considering this new kind of DNA / RNA vaccine would normally take 15-20 years to roll out, while this one is being rolled out in a matter of months and is already undergoing human clinical trials. The urgency and rolled back regulations to streamline this new vaccine is of course, justified by the crisis.

The Last American Vagabond Website
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com

The Last American Vagabond Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/24yV...

The Last American Vagabond Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Cl...

Ryan Cristian’s Twitter
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond

Whitney Webb’s Twitter
https://twitter.com/_whitneywebb

Covid-19 was already 'silently circulating' in France before virus arrived from China & Italy – study
https://www.rt.com/news/487294-france...

Introductions and early spread of SARS-CoV-2 in France
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.11...

TECHNO-TYRANNY: HOW THE US NATIONAL SECURITY STATE IS USING CORONAVIRUS TO FULFILL AN ORWELLIAN VISION
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.c...

INOVIO Receives New $5 Million Grant to Accelerate Scale Up of Smart Delivery Device for Its COVID-19 Vaccine
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-relea...

Inovio COVID-19 Vaccine Uses Electricity to Drive DNA Into Body Cells
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2020/0...
Keywords
vaccineaichinansadnadarpabill gatesdepartment of defenseshutdownnanotechwhitney webbcoronaviruscovid19ryan cristian
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