Covid, Tango and The Lagom Way

CAN Films, January 30, 2021"There is a crack in everything. That's how the light gets in"...Sweden saw a lower 2020 death spike than much of Europe - without lockdowns, school closures or masks . Check how they did it...If you liked the doc, please subscribe (for free) and share our Youtube link with your networks to spread the seeds of common sense and help us make more. Thank you :-)Trapped in lockdown between the two extremes of Coronavirus deniers and lockdown orthodoxy, Nye is intrigued by Sweden’s approach: no lockdown, no school closures, no masks. She manages to secure an exclusive interview with Chief Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, whose steely resolve not to buckle under world mainstream media pressure means – among other things, tango dancing is allowed in Stockholm!Claudia Nye is a BAFTA nominated filmmaker. Brought back to documentaries for the sake of the future of her children, Nye travels from UK to Sweden to learn about their unique Covid-19 strategy.She is also a qualified Relationship Counsellor, which she’s been practicing over the past ten years. She travelled to Stockholm with photo-journalist Sean Spencer and together they made this documentary.Thanks to Ivor Cummins and other Questioning Online Sources that have helped along the way of concocting this piece...