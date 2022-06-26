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Living Water: Kangen Water & Its Promotion Of Good Health
Sons of Liberty
Sons of Liberty
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78 views • June 26, 2022

The Sons of Liberty's nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me, alongside Robert and Ashley Reign for an amazing episode where you will hear their story of dealing with what they believe were the effects of taking the N1H1 vaccine.  Their son had serious health problems and they sought every avenue in the healthcare industry to treat him but he still became worse,  Ashley is a nurse, and she and her husband were brought to the end of themselves and that system and trusted God to direct them and He did.  They changed their diet, as well as discovered Kangen water, commonly referred to as "living water."  They used it to treat their son and the results were nothing short of miraculous!  Hear their story and see how it parallels in the spiritual realm with the Lord Jesus Christ, the source of the true living water.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/living-water-kangen-water-its-promotion-of-good-health-video/

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