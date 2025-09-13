BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ANGEL CRIED OUT HADASH SIGNIFYING THE COMING RAPTURE
Abide in Christ
Abide in Christ
31 views • 4 days ago

A dear brother in Christ had a vision of an angel... who swoop down from heaven and spoke one word to him... a word in Hebrew. Later he found out what it meant! This is a beautiful story. A reminder that God can talk to us and that His angels can still send us messages. Please watch and share this. Learn what this ancient Hebrew word means... inconjunction to the soon coming rapture of the church... on either the 23rd or 24th of September, 2025! Are you ready?

rapturefeast of trumpetsvoice of the archangelblowing of the trumpetno man knows the day of the hourseptember 23rd or 24th1 thessalonians 4 verse 16-17and with the trump of god and the dead in christ shall rise firstthen we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the cloudsto meet the lord in the air and so shall we ever be with the lord
