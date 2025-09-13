ANGEL CRIED OUT HADASH SIGNIFYING THE COMING RAPTURE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A dear brother in Christ had a vision of an angel... who swoop down from heaven and spoke one word to him... a word in Hebrew. Later he found out what it meant! This is a beautiful story. A reminder that God can talk to us and that His angels can still send us messages. Please watch and share this. Learn what this ancient Hebrew word means... inconjunction to the soon coming rapture of the church... on either the 23rd or 24th of September, 2025! Are you ready?