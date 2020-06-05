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American Christians Are Cowards! Will the Supreme Court Succeed in Closing Churches in America?
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26 views • June 05, 2020
A Christian Minister responds to the supreme court decision last Friday which ruled against the First Amendment protections for churches. In this controversial video, the Biblical teachings on church assemblies are discussed. You can support production of more of these videos by subscribing to subscribestar.com/christianvoice08
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