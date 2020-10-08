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Ben Fulford | Masks Do Not Protect Anyone, Even In Operating Rooms
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346 views • October 08, 2020
THIS VIDEO HAS GOT ME BANNED (again) ON YOUTUBE, this is my second strike and I can't post or upload or comment for 14 days...
'MASKS DO NOT PROTECT ANYONE':- https://geopolitics.co/vital-issues/ben-fulford/masks-do-not-protect-anyone-even-in-operating-rooms/
Ben Fulford:- https://geopolitics.co/vital-issues/ben-fulford/
Arthur Firstenberg[MASKING THE TRUTH]:- https://naturallyhealthynews.com/masking-the-truth/
[Neil Orr's study publshd 1981 in annals of the royal college of england] - https://jdfor2020.com/2020/08/1981-surgeons-medical-mask-study-concludes-minimum-contamination-can-best-be-achieved-by-not-wearing-a-mask-at-all/
[surgeon at severalls surgical unit in colchester] - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Severalls_Hospital
[from march to august 1980, test to see what happens when they dont wear] mask during surgery
[better than wearing a mask] - https://eu-browse.startpage.com/av/anon-image?piurl=https%3A%2F%2Fi2.wp.com%2Fwww.europereloaded.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F08%2FMasksinSurgery-min.jpg%3Ffit%3D620%252C280%26ssl%3D1&;sp=1602069059T45101efae33518626aff6205729c4940db39fdd330b57ad60cccb579acd0fcb2
- [Pic by Sick Science!, from video, 'Growing Bacteria'] - https://youtu.be/A0b6_kg2oMc
[Ritter et al., in 1975] - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1157412/
[Ha’eri and Wiley, in 1980] - https://journals.lww.com/clinorthop/Citation/1980/05000/The_Efficacy_of_Standard_Surgical_Face_Masks__An.24.aspx
[Laslett and Sabin, in 1989] - https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/ccd.1810170306
[Sjøl and Kelbaek came to the same conclusion in 2002.] - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11924291/
[In Tunevall’s 1991] - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1853618/
[A review by Skinner and Sutton in 2001] - https://www.researchgate.net/publication/11832106_Do_Anaesthetists_Need_to_Wear_Surgical_Masks_in_the_Operating_Theatre_A_Literature_Review_with_Evidence-Based_Recommendations
[Lahme et al., in 2001] - https://europepmc.org/article/med/11760479
[Figueiredo et al., in 2001] - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10898061/
[Bahli did a systematic literature review in 2009] - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20524498/
[Surgeons at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden,]
- https://drmalcolmkendrick.org/2020/08/07/how-bad-is-covid-really-a-swedish-doctors-perspective/
- https://sebastianrushworth.com/2020/08/04/how-bad-is-covid-really-a-swedish-doctors-perspective/
[Eva confirms] - https://pubs.asahq.org/anesthesiology/article/113/6/1447/9572/Is-Routine-Use-of-a-Face-Mask-Necessary-in-the
[Webster et al., in 2010] - https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/j.1445-2197.2009.05200.x
[Lipp and Edwards reviewed the surgical literature in 2014] - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24532167/
[Vincent and Edwards updated this review in 2016 was the same] - https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD002929.pub3/information?cookiesEnabled
[Carøe, in a 2014] - https://europepmc.org/article/med/25294675
[Salassa and Swiontkowski, in 2014] - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25187588/
[Da Zhou et al., reviewing the literature in 2015] - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4480558/
[Schools in China are now prohibiting students from wearing masks while exercising] - https://www.sixthtone.com/news/1005609/after-multiple-deaths%2C-officials-call-for-no-masks-in-gym-class
[at least 3 dead, 2 running and a man suffered collapsed lung while running] - https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/man-26-suffers-collapsed-lung-22018788
**********
Please consider joining the ''FLAT OUT TRUTH'' Facebook group, it covers pretty much any topic you can think of. And I'm an admin there so let me know if you are having any trouble joining, i'll help you out.
Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youtube wont allow, cheers :) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
**********
This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
PARLER:- https://parler.com/profile/TECC/posts
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
BRAND NEW TUBE:- https://brandnewtube.com/@TheEnglishConspiracyChannel
BITCHUTE:- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/E0MuWc7zWkDy/
LBRY:- https://open.lbry.com/@TheEnglishConspiracyChannel:3?r=5AcWXoNcypMfBA1bUQqv1zYez6mf5MKZ
YOUTUBE:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA?view_as=public
BRIGHTEON:- https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
The English Conspiracy Channel Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/The-English-Conspiracy-Channel-102509211583779/?view_public_for=102509211583779
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
[PLEASE LET ME KNOW IF YOU NOTICE ANY LINKS NOT WORKING, CHEERS]
'MASKS DO NOT PROTECT ANYONE':- https://geopolitics.co/vital-issues/ben-fulford/masks-do-not-protect-anyone-even-in-operating-rooms/
Ben Fulford:- https://geopolitics.co/vital-issues/ben-fulford/
Arthur Firstenberg[MASKING THE TRUTH]:- https://naturallyhealthynews.com/masking-the-truth/
[Neil Orr's study publshd 1981 in annals of the royal college of england] - https://jdfor2020.com/2020/08/1981-surgeons-medical-mask-study-concludes-minimum-contamination-can-best-be-achieved-by-not-wearing-a-mask-at-all/
[surgeon at severalls surgical unit in colchester] - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Severalls_Hospital
[from march to august 1980, test to see what happens when they dont wear] mask during surgery
[better than wearing a mask] - https://eu-browse.startpage.com/av/anon-image?piurl=https%3A%2F%2Fi2.wp.com%2Fwww.europereloaded.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F08%2FMasksinSurgery-min.jpg%3Ffit%3D620%252C280%26ssl%3D1&;sp=1602069059T45101efae33518626aff6205729c4940db39fdd330b57ad60cccb579acd0fcb2
- [Pic by Sick Science!, from video, 'Growing Bacteria'] - https://youtu.be/A0b6_kg2oMc
[Ritter et al., in 1975] - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1157412/
[Ha’eri and Wiley, in 1980] - https://journals.lww.com/clinorthop/Citation/1980/05000/The_Efficacy_of_Standard_Surgical_Face_Masks__An.24.aspx
[Laslett and Sabin, in 1989] - https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/ccd.1810170306
[Sjøl and Kelbaek came to the same conclusion in 2002.] - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11924291/
[In Tunevall’s 1991] - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/1853618/
[A review by Skinner and Sutton in 2001] - https://www.researchgate.net/publication/11832106_Do_Anaesthetists_Need_to_Wear_Surgical_Masks_in_the_Operating_Theatre_A_Literature_Review_with_Evidence-Based_Recommendations
[Lahme et al., in 2001] - https://europepmc.org/article/med/11760479
[Figueiredo et al., in 2001] - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10898061/
[Bahli did a systematic literature review in 2009] - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20524498/
[Surgeons at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden,]
- https://drmalcolmkendrick.org/2020/08/07/how-bad-is-covid-really-a-swedish-doctors-perspective/
- https://sebastianrushworth.com/2020/08/04/how-bad-is-covid-really-a-swedish-doctors-perspective/
[Eva confirms] - https://pubs.asahq.org/anesthesiology/article/113/6/1447/9572/Is-Routine-Use-of-a-Face-Mask-Necessary-in-the
[Webster et al., in 2010] - https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1111/j.1445-2197.2009.05200.x
[Lipp and Edwards reviewed the surgical literature in 2014] - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24532167/
[Vincent and Edwards updated this review in 2016 was the same] - https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD002929.pub3/information?cookiesEnabled
[Carøe, in a 2014] - https://europepmc.org/article/med/25294675
[Salassa and Swiontkowski, in 2014] - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25187588/
[Da Zhou et al., reviewing the literature in 2015] - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4480558/
[Schools in China are now prohibiting students from wearing masks while exercising] - https://www.sixthtone.com/news/1005609/after-multiple-deaths%2C-officials-call-for-no-masks-in-gym-class
[at least 3 dead, 2 running and a man suffered collapsed lung while running] - https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/man-26-suffers-collapsed-lung-22018788
**********
Please consider joining the ''FLAT OUT TRUTH'' Facebook group, it covers pretty much any topic you can think of. And I'm an admin there so let me know if you are having any trouble joining, i'll help you out.
Also, don't forget to have a look at our Brighteon channel for more vids Youtube wont allow, cheers :) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
**********
This channel does not profit from anything it uploads or shares. It does not claim to own any rights to this videos contents.
PARLER:- https://parler.com/profile/TECC/posts
FACEBOOK:- https://www.facebook.com/slarty.bartfast.79656
TWITTER:- https://twitter.com/digus_bigus
BRAND NEW TUBE:- https://brandnewtube.com/@TheEnglishConspiracyChannel
BITCHUTE:- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/E0MuWc7zWkDy/
LBRY:- https://open.lbry.com/@TheEnglishConspiracyChannel:3?r=5AcWXoNcypMfBA1bUQqv1zYez6mf5MKZ
YOUTUBE:- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCACHvMCTopUJVmFylpH-uHA?view_as=public
BRIGHTEON:- https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bigusdigus
The English Conspiracy Channel Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/The-English-Conspiracy-Channel-102509211583779/?view_public_for=102509211583779
Last YT channel, 'Think Again':- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuIaakha1rN6E66bK2iMjrA , that I got locked out of.
[PLEASE LET ME KNOW IF YOU NOTICE ANY LINKS NOT WORKING, CHEERS]
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