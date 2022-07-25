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Monkeypox is NOT a PHEIC! Tedros Adhanom lies again! WHO review panel voted against declaring PHEIC!
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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127 views • July 25, 2022

Document with all links used in this broadcast:https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dPHX4iaje3xaFCqUVP2KlqR-VTGr8e1p/view?usp=sharing

WHO cautions against mandatory vaccination – POLITICO

https://www.politico.eu/article/who-cautions-against-mandatory-vaccination/

Several EU nations set to mandate vaccination for COVID passes | Healthcare IT News

https://www.healthcareitnews.com/news/emea/several-eu-nations-set-mandate-vaccination-covid-passes

Mandatory vaccinations in European countries, undocumented information, false news and the impact on vaccination uptake: the position of the Italian pediatric society | Italian Journal of Pediatrics | Full Text

https://ijponline.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13052-018-0504-y

Tedros overrules W.H.O. to declare COVID Vaccine-induced Shingles (Monkeypox) a Public Health Emergency of International Concern – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/07/24/tedros-covid-vaccine-shingles-emergency/

Tedros overrules W.H.O. to declare COVID Vaccine-induced Shingles (Monkeypox) a Public Health Emergency of International Concern – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/07/24/tedros-covid-vaccine-shingles-emergency/

“Monkeypox” is only circulating in countries where the Pfizer Vaccine has been distributed & is being used to advance a Technocratic Great Reset – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/07/24/monkeypox-pfizer-connection-great-reset/

WHO’s Tedros Has Overruled His Panel of Experts and Declared Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern – Why? – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/07/25/whos-tedros-has-overruled-his-panel-of-experts-why/

Call for a Public Enquiry into nursing home deaths. Transparency needed, no cover ups! by Dr Carroll

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qnq2MNFHVf4a/

How to remove Graphene Oxide, the dangerous & undisclosed ingredient in COVID Vaccines, from the body – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/07/15/how-to-remove-graphene-oxide-the-dangerous-undisclosed-ingredient-in-covid-vaccines-from-the-body/

WHO’s Pandemic Treaty is A Clear and Present Threat to Democracy – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/05/18/pandemic-treaty-a-clear-and-present-threat-to-democracy/

Groundbreaking Study finds Monkeypox Outbreak is result of Biolab manipulated Virus released intentionally – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/07/08/study-monkeypox-manipulated-lab-intentionally-released/

Two Studies now suggest the circulating Monkeypox Virus has been manipulated in a Biolab – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/06/04/two-studies-monkeypox-manipulated-in-biolab/

Study finds latest Monkeypox Outbreak is result of Biolab manipulated Virus possibly released intentionally – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/06/01/study-monkeypox-outbreak-is-intentional-lab-leak/

From Covid-19 to BioLabs; all roads lead back to the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2022/04/22/from-covid-to-biolabs-all-roads-lead-to-usdtra/

Muse - Defector Lyrics | SongMeanings

https://songmeanings.com/songs/view/3530822107859507916/

Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance

https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance

Medical Doctors are Lining up in Droves to Question the COVID Narrative - Must Watch - SHARE! There is no Pandemic and there NEVER was.

https://odysee.com/@MisterNine:5/There-is-no-pandemic-medical-doctors-covid-data:7

Science Diplomacy and The Pandemic Treaty

https://rogerpielkejr.substack.com/p/science-diplomacy-and-the-pandemic?r=2n1fv

Jet Stream Manipulation Is Fueling Weather Extremes » Jet Stream Manipulation Is Fueling Weather Extremes | Geoengineering Watch

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/jet-stream-manipulation-is-fueling-weather-extremes/

Weather Modification History · Geoengineering Timeline and Educational Resource

https://weathermodificationhistory.com/

194 pandemic treaty countries - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/search?q=194+pandemic+treaty+countries&source=desktop

194 member states of the WHO - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/search?q=194+member+states+of+the+WHO&source=desktop

WHO member states – G2H2

https://web.archive.org/web/20210226033249/http://g2h2.org/watch-this/geneva-institutions/who-member-states/

Where global solutions are shaped for you | Permanent Missions | Missions in Geneva

https://web.archive.org/web/20210205122727/https://www.unog.ch/80256EE600582E34/(httpPages)/8CEC446B720477DA80256EF8004CB68C?OpenDocument&expand=1&count=10000


Keywords
vaccinechoicegenocidewhopandemicdepopulationpopulation reductionmedical tyrannymandatorycountriesvoluntaryplandemicscamdemictedros adhanommonkeypoxthe exposepandemic treaty194pheicpublic health emergency of international concernstopcovidfascismtyrannyphysical integrity
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