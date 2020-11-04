Final Presidential Debate 2020 REMIX Ft. Lil' KC

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Look here's the deal! Joe Biden and Donald Trump go head to head one last time in the final presidential debate of 2020! C'mon man!! It is what it is!!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcXK-QXexUI
WTFBrahh