Russian Navy Received the King of All Submarines - Newest Nuclear Submarine 'Generalissimus Suvorov'. - 091222

Russian Navy received the King of all Submarines - Newest Nuclear Submarine 'Generalissimus Suvorov'

The newest strategic nuclear submarine ''Generalissimo Suvorov'' of the project Borey-A, built at the Sevmash shipyard, is currently undergoing factory sea trials in the White Sea. Factory sea trials of this submarine will last 3 months, and in December 2022, ''Generalissimus Suvorov'' will enter service with the Russian Navy. My friends, in this video, I will explain to you in detail why this event is a serious argument in the current geopolitical situation. The first nuclear missile submarine of the fourth generation of project 955 Borei was laid down in Russia in 1996. The main weapon of this submarine was to be the ballistic missile of the ''Bark'' complex. However, after three unsuccessful launches of Bark missiles, the project was redone for R-30 ''Bulava'' solid-propellant missiles in 1998. The program approved by the Russian Ministry of Defense provided for the construction of 8 submarines by 2018. However, because of the number of difficulties that had arisen, only 3 submarines were built, and a more advanced design of the fourth generation ''Borey-A'' submarine was developed.

