NEW COVID JABS NOT TESTED FOR EFFICACY YET FDA APPROVES FOR USE WITH LIABILITY IMMUNITY
The New American
Published 17 hours ago

Liability Immunity basically means they can kill as many of your family members as they want and you can't sue them. Not fully tested experimental poison is being offered to you, why don't you want it?


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.  

Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - Dr Jefferey Barke talks about the FDA approving untested vaccines.

https://americasvoice.news/video/68864/?related=playlist


2. Bannon’s War Room - Dr. Malone: COVID-19 Vaccine Found To Have “Negative Effectiveness”, Increasing Health Risks

https://rumble.com/v3h4chs-dr.-malone-covid-19-vaccine-found-to-have-negative-effectiveness-increasing.html


3. Anthony Kalamut - This Is Your Brain...This Is Your Brain On Drugs - 80s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GOnENVylxPI

