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First Century Gospel Church (FCGC) MEMBERSHIP COVENANT, 20210606
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42 views • June 06, 2021
FIRST CENTURY GOSPEL CHURCH MEMBERSHIP COVENANT
Sunday, June 6, 2021:
The following is the Church COVENANT of membership and is read at each Holy Passover Communion Sunday or when new members are received:
1. I, as a member of First Century Gospel Church, do join in the fellowship of the Gospel of the Grace of GOD. I COVENANT with You my Most Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Holy Father in the presence of my brothers and sisters in Christ, that I will love other members, pray for others, and seek to help others grow in the Grace and knowledge of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ (1 Timothy 2:1-4; James 5:16; 2nd Peter 3:18);
2. I will put away from me all bitterness, wrath, anger, and evil speaking; and I will be kind to others, tenderhearted, forgiving others even as You Holy Father for Christ’s sake has forgiven me (Colossians 3:12-17);
3. I will not forsake the assembling of myself with others for worship and service, but will honor Your Holy Scriptures and will seek to follow those who have the spiritual rule over me (Hebrews 10:17,25);
4. I will be a good steward of all that You, Heavenly Father have given me; I will be just in my dealings, and will give as You, Gracious Father have prospered me, not grudgingly or of necessity, for You, Merciful Father have promised to bless me as a cheerful giver (Malachi 3:8-11; 2nd Corinthians 9:6-8);
5. I will seek to produce the fruit of Your Holy Spirit in my daily Christian walk with my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. As I have the opportunity, I will do good to all men and women, especially those who are of the household of faith. I will strive to carry out my LORD Jesus’ Great Commission to spread the Gospel throughout the whole world (Matthew 28:19-20; Mark 16:15-16; John 13:14-15; Galatians 5:22-25, 6:10);
6. I proclaim this COVENANT with You my Most Gracious, Merciful, and Holy Father IN the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen!
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, June 6, 2021:
The following is the Church COVENANT of membership and is read at each Holy Passover Communion Sunday or when new members are received:
1. I, as a member of First Century Gospel Church, do join in the fellowship of the Gospel of the Grace of GOD. I COVENANT with You my Most Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Holy Father in the presence of my brothers and sisters in Christ, that I will love other members, pray for others, and seek to help others grow in the Grace and knowledge of our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ (1 Timothy 2:1-4; James 5:16; 2nd Peter 3:18);
2. I will put away from me all bitterness, wrath, anger, and evil speaking; and I will be kind to others, tenderhearted, forgiving others even as You Holy Father for Christ’s sake has forgiven me (Colossians 3:12-17);
3. I will not forsake the assembling of myself with others for worship and service, but will honor Your Holy Scriptures and will seek to follow those who have the spiritual rule over me (Hebrews 10:17,25);
4. I will be a good steward of all that You, Heavenly Father have given me; I will be just in my dealings, and will give as You, Gracious Father have prospered me, not grudgingly or of necessity, for You, Merciful Father have promised to bless me as a cheerful giver (Malachi 3:8-11; 2nd Corinthians 9:6-8);
5. I will seek to produce the fruit of Your Holy Spirit in my daily Christian walk with my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. As I have the opportunity, I will do good to all men and women, especially those who are of the household of faith. I will strive to carry out my LORD Jesus’ Great Commission to spread the Gospel throughout the whole world (Matthew 28:19-20; Mark 16:15-16; John 13:14-15; Galatians 5:22-25, 6:10);
6. I proclaim this COVENANT with You my Most Gracious, Merciful, and Holy Father IN the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen!
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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