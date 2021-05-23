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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 5-23-2021 H1N1 Lessons They Learned
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90 views • May 23, 2021
The 2009 H1N1 scam lasted a year and it seems was the final step in the pandemic ladder they needed to initiate the scam we are living through now. Like we have now there were people then that spoke out and were not listened too and silenced. Let's dig in!
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Article Links:
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/2009-h1n1-pandemic.html
Main Article
https://archive.is/iuh1
Natural News Article
https://archive.is/Hl7vC
Evidence
https://archive.is/Hl7vC
Joyce Riley Video/Audio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWbNqD7a0H0&;ab_channel=ThunderBolt
Thumbnail Link:
https://h1n1scam.files.wordpress.com/2009/12/swine-flu-h1n1-vaccicne-s11-when-to-get-vaccinated.jpeg
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/2009-h1n1-pandemic.html
Main Article
https://archive.is/iuh1
Natural News Article
https://archive.is/Hl7vC
Evidence
https://archive.is/Hl7vC
Joyce Riley Video/Audio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWbNqD7a0H0&;ab_channel=ThunderBolt
Thumbnail Link:
https://h1n1scam.files.wordpress.com/2009/12/swine-flu-h1n1-vaccicne-s11-when-to-get-vaccinated.jpeg
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