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Seattle Washington Attacked-Dream
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331 views • February 25, 2021
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384...
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
David Wilkerson and Dumitru Duduman saw America burning in prophetic visions. I to have seen these in my own dreams and visions It brings great pain to me each time I post a dream or vision of this sort on my channel, but I must keep posting them so that if only one person be saved it will be worth it. Your blood will not be on my hands on judgment day. Cry out now to YHWH God in Yesu/Jesus Christ name and he will hear you. If you would like prayer please contact me on my Facebook page . Blessings
Ruby
A Call to Revival - America Repent - Sermon by Nathan Leal - Watchman’s Cry
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRmbBicC7LE
Nathan Leal
http://www.watchmanscry.com/article_alert_6.html
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
David Wilkerson and Dumitru Duduman saw America burning in prophetic visions. I to have seen these in my own dreams and visions It brings great pain to me each time I post a dream or vision of this sort on my channel, but I must keep posting them so that if only one person be saved it will be worth it. Your blood will not be on my hands on judgment day. Cry out now to YHWH God in Yesu/Jesus Christ name and he will hear you. If you would like prayer please contact me on my Facebook page . Blessings
Ruby
A Call to Revival - America Repent - Sermon by Nathan Leal - Watchman’s Cry
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gRmbBicC7LE
Nathan Leal
http://www.watchmanscry.com/article_alert_6.html
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