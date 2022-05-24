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Truly Inspirational, Patriotic Speech By Mark Robinson, Lt. Gov Of NC... Amazing Video By AbsoluteConviction1776
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121 views • May 24, 2022
It’s time we remember who we are .. remember where we came from and what we fight for.
We all share the same name.
We. Are. Americans. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
This is God’s country. We have his Divine Providence and Protection. God wins. We win. That’s a fact.
“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction” - Ronald Reagan
(Speech by; Mark Robinson, Lt Gov of NC.
Song; Prime by Steve Jablonsky.
Credit; AP/History/LionheartFilms. Movie/TV clips from “The Patriot” and “Sons Of Liberty.”)
Video by AbsoluteConviction1776
#America
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
We all share the same name.
We. Are. Americans. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
This is God’s country. We have his Divine Providence and Protection. God wins. We win. That’s a fact.
“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction” - Ronald Reagan
(Speech by; Mark Robinson, Lt Gov of NC.
Song; Prime by Steve Jablonsky.
Credit; AP/History/LionheartFilms. Movie/TV clips from “The Patriot” and “Sons Of Liberty.”)
Video by AbsoluteConviction1776
#America
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
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