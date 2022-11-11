Create New Account
TRUMP and DESANTIS predictions! WILL THEY BOTH RUN
High Hopes
Published 18 days ago |
The Right Dissident


November 10, 2022


Tonight on The Right Dissident we discuss possible outcomes if Desantis decides to run a 2024 presidential bid and some of the other paths they may be taken!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1tevg4-trump-and-desantis-predictions-will-they-both-run.html


trumpcurrent eventspoliticsfloridapresidentgovernor2024presidential bidpredictionsdesantisdalton clodfelterright dissident

