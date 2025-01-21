© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇺🇦🇷🇺❗️In the Kursk region, after the liberation of Porechny, fighters discovered evidence of brutal crimes committed by the Ukrainian army.
The bodies of tortured, tied-up elderly people were found in the basements.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed Russian elders who were not in their favor.
One can only guess how many more civilian lives were lost in the captured territories of the Kursk region.
Source @Intel Slava Z
