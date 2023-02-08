Lessons Learned from A Marxist Revolution w/ Joanna Wheeler

Lessons Learned from A Marxist Revolution Guest Joanna Wheeler
Keep parental rights bills alive -- don't let them kill the Bills --
take a minute to email Chair of Education to ask for a hearing
If we do not get a hearing these Bills will die -- to hold a hearing Chairs need the public to request a hearing and say they are in support
HB509 keeps sex and gender out of Grades 1,2,3 and allows parents important rights in k-12
and
HB1119 adding a constitutional amendment to make our Board of Education elected and establish county schools boards to better serve local schools
and
HB1272
Allow parents to get voucher for school choice scholarships to fund education outside the public school
includes homeschool
These 3 Bills are assigned to his Education Committee as step #1 - these Bills need a hearing or they die unheard as most Bills die. If they pass the hearing they go to the next committee
Action needed: Chair of Education Committee Rep. Woodson decides weather or not to hold a hearing or let the Bill die.
. The people of any island can ask him to hold a hearing. We need to act over the weekend so he gets this in his email Monday
email [email protected]
Phone 808 586 6210
Followup email
give Bill number, say you support it and are asking for a hearing.
Call to action is order and your presence February 14th, at 10:30a. Location is Rotunda at the Honolulu Capitol.
House bills : Justin Woodson Phone: 808-586-6210 [email protected]
Senate bill contact: Chair on Senate Education Comittee: Michelle N. Kidani Phone: 808-586-7100 [email protected]
HB509 we want it heard
