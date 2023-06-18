Create New Account
Intellectual Headroom for Preachers and Pastors
Trying to give the pastor/preacher some intellectual headroom to grapple with the issues of the day. 98% of whites restrict their own speech and thoughts within the confines set by Satan’s morality police: “don’t be sexist, racist, or anti-semitic.” All those terms need to be burned.

As we burn the moral cudgels of the enemy, we free ourselves to imagine Christian nations along ethnic/geographic and linguistic lines that are viable (what we have in America today is not viable).

They have used their false morality but beat us into submission — we have it in our own power to disarm them if we but have the courage to face their hatred and anger, as did Jesus Christ, the Apostles, and all the Prophets.

