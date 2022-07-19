Must-Watch Tuesday Emergency Broadcast: The World Is Awakening to the HORROR of the Great Reset – But Can We Stop the Next Phase of the Designed Collapse? Tune In NOW – FULL SHOW 7/19/22

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Exploding crime and designed crashes in food supply chains worldwide are setting the stage to collapse capitalism as we know it and usher in a new corporate fascist/communist NWO system! Also, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes arrives in-studio to break exclusive news and will be followed by guest hosts Harrison Smith & Jacob Engels! Tune in!