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Merck Dr. ADMITS Cancer & Other Viruses Found In Vaccines
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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501 views • September 23, 2020
Merck Vaccine Chief Brings HIV/AIDS to America
This stunning censored interview conducted by medical historian Edward Shorter for WGBH public television (Boston) and Blackwell Science was cut from The Health Century due to its huge liability--the admission that Merck drug company vaccines have traditionally been injecting cancer viruses (SV40 and others) in people worldwide. This segment of In Lies We Trust: The CIA, Hollywood & Bioterrorism, produced and freely contributed by consumer protector and public health expert, Dr. Leonard Horowitz, features the world's leading vaccine expert, Dr. Maurice Hilleman, who explains why Merck's vaccines have spread AIDS, leukemia, and other horrific plagues worldwide. Please forward this clip (link) to everyone you know who thinks vaccines are "safe and effective."

In Lies We Trust: The CIA, Hollywood and Bioterrorism (Full Length Documentary) :
https://www.brighteon.com/8b311ff8-adb0-490d-9e61-2a705b2482f9
Keywords
healthcancerfreedomvaccinesbig pharmamercksciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liestruth exposedcovid 19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy