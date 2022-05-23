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Does Hope Need A Reason?
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50 views • May 23, 2022
Countdown to the Second Coming Radio Discussion
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/does-hope-need-reason-0
More about Christ's Return: https://www.thebereancall.org/taxonomy/term/8/christs-return
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
In this session Dave and I address the subject of hope, which the lost of this world do not have—certainly not hope in God. Instead, they have a substitute of hope in various forms such as a positive mental attitude and wishful thinking. They are centered upon feelings and have no basis in reason.
Biblical hope, on the other hand, is rooted in reason. Throughout the Scriptures, God gives us reasons to place our hope in Him. They are foundational to knowing and putting our faith in Him. Dave points out that as finite beings there are many things about our infinite God that we cannot comprehend, yet we can believe in Him based upon the reasons we can comprehend.
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Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/does-hope-need-reason-0
More about Christ's Return: https://www.thebereancall.org/taxonomy/term/8/christs-return
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
In this session Dave and I address the subject of hope, which the lost of this world do not have—certainly not hope in God. Instead, they have a substitute of hope in various forms such as a positive mental attitude and wishful thinking. They are centered upon feelings and have no basis in reason.
Biblical hope, on the other hand, is rooted in reason. Throughout the Scriptures, God gives us reasons to place our hope in Him. They are foundational to knowing and putting our faith in Him. Dave points out that as finite beings there are many things about our infinite God that we cannot comprehend, yet we can believe in Him based upon the reasons we can comprehend.
Video Posting
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
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