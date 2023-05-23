REMDESIVIR! MECHANISM OF MURDER |EP89

THE BIG MIG SHOWMONDAY MAY 22, 2023
EPISODE #89- #3461- 8PM
Don't miss this explosive expose w/ The Big Mig Team!
Scientific Expert Thomas Baine presents compelling information about Remdesivir having the highly poisonous compounds Cyanide and Fluorine in it.
Thomas is a physicist, a scientist, author, and an engineer. He is an electrochemist specializing in material sciences & physics, energy physics & electro molecular technology & interactions, has completely reverse-engineered Remdesivir & found the mechanisms of action which are murdering Americans by the tens of thousands.
Bio information = https://docs.google.com/document/d/12X8jE9AMucaMdFi8N9Uj7-i54KrhFFlC6A7eJMBOYqA/edit
Weaponized News 4 Hour professional lecture for doctors & medical professionals
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6/remdesivirmurder:9
National Health Federation Presentation
https://community.whatfinger.com/how-did-hospitals-become-covid-killing-zones-what-was-the-governments-connection/?snax_post_submission=success
3 Hour presentation on "The Missing Link" prior show with Lawyer Tom Renz
https://rumble.com/v2o61e6-interview-468-with-thomas-baine.html
Book pre-order link:
https://weaponizednews.com/product/pre-sale-they-murdered-you-with-remdesivir-by-the-scientist-who-reverse-engineered-it/
