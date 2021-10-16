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UFOs regularly spotted in restricted U.S. airspace WILL JESUS BE A SPACE ALIEN
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10 views • October 16, 2021
What if someone of high rank would tell you Jesus Christ is not what the bible says He is. Would you believe them? Well take a look at this video because the Pope and His people are leaning in that direction. The video will give you the facts.
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