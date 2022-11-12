Freedom Speeches 12 November 2022

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Even though this rally was organised and strongly supported by the Freedom Party of Victoria, other candidates standing in various Victorian districts for the upcoming election (26 November 2022) were also invited to speak. There were more speeches but hopefully these few will clearly inform you of the latest corrupt piece of legislation the Andrews Government has pushed through and the reason for the rally outside the office of the Minister for Child Protection in the Melbourne suburb of Bundoora.