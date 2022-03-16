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Government is FRAUD-wake up police
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148 views • March 16, 2022
The UNITED STATES of AMERICA is a corporation. Go to the UNITED STATES CODE (note the capitalization, indicating the corporation, not the Republic) Title 28 3002 (15) (A) (B) (C). It is stated unequivocally that the UNITED STATES is a corporation.
3 Questions: 1. Mr Government Agent,Do You Have a Property Deed or Title CLAIM upon my Body?
2. Do You have a wet ink Signature Contract with Me Agreeing to be Your Subject/Servant/Slave where You have Jurisdiction Over Me ?
3.Produce the Contract or Certified Copy from Your Corporation where i surrendered my Rights to Said Corporation and Consented to be Governed,and FORCED into the Public Arena of Legalism and Liability.
3 Questions: 1. Mr Government Agent,Do You Have a Property Deed or Title CLAIM upon my Body?
2. Do You have a wet ink Signature Contract with Me Agreeing to be Your Subject/Servant/Slave where You have Jurisdiction Over Me ?
3.Produce the Contract or Certified Copy from Your Corporation where i surrendered my Rights to Said Corporation and Consented to be Governed,and FORCED into the Public Arena of Legalism and Liability.
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