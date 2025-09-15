© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Falcons vs Vikings Week 2 | Falcons Dominate 22-6 on Sunday Night Football
Description
The Atlanta Falcons secured a strong 22-6 Sunday Night Football win over the Minnesota Vikings. Bijan Robinson powered the offense with a key touchdown and 124 scrimmage yards, while Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy struggled under pressure. Watch highlights and get game analysis from Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season.
Hashtags
#FalconsVsVikings #NFL2025 #SundayNightFootball #BijanRobinson #MichaelPenixJr #JJMcCarthy #FootballHighlights #NFLWeek2