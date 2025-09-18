© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson's Official Response to the Assassination of Charlie Kirk - Tucker Carlson Network.
Cynthia... I'm also uploading the Megyn Kelly part that TCN posted today.
Watch the full episode here: • Tucker Carlson LIVE: America After Charlie...
On full episode: Tucker Carlson is joined by guests, Megyn Kelly, Scott Adams, Cenk Uygur, and Fr. Josiah Trenham, to discuss Charlie Kirk’s influence on American politics and how we go forward from here.
Support Charlie Kirk's Family Today: https://www.givesendgo.com/inlovingme...
Watch more here: https://watchtcn.co/49CDF2t
#TuckerCarlson #CharlieKirk #TurningPointUSA #freespeech #America #USA #live #religion #debate #MegynKelly #CenkUygur #ScottAdams #FatherJosiahTrenham #news #politics
@MegynKelly @TheYoungTurks @PatristicNectarFilms @RealCoffeewithScottAdams