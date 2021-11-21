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German Clinic Director Releases Video Before Being Suicided? We Have Been Warned
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701 views • November 21, 2021
German Clinic Director Releases Video Before Being Suicided? We Have Been Warned
In this shocking video, Dr. Thomas Jendges gives a final warning before possibly committing suicide?
He was the Chief of a clinic in Cheminitz in Germany has committed suicide having said he could no longer live with lies to citizens and patients and calling the ‘vaccines’ genocide. Chemnitz mourns the loss of Dr. Thomas Jendges (55).
Whatever the truth of the death, his brave, truthful, honest and honorable video message STANDS !
The head of the Chemnitz hospital ‘fell’ from the hospital building on Flemmingstrass on Tuesday morning. He died on the spot from his serious injuries. (make it look like suicide?)
source:
https://www.themorganreport.net/intel-drop/german-clinic-director-releases-video-before-being-suicided-we-have-been-warned/
In this shocking video, Dr. Thomas Jendges gives a final warning before possibly committing suicide?
He was the Chief of a clinic in Cheminitz in Germany has committed suicide having said he could no longer live with lies to citizens and patients and calling the ‘vaccines’ genocide. Chemnitz mourns the loss of Dr. Thomas Jendges (55).
Whatever the truth of the death, his brave, truthful, honest and honorable video message STANDS !
The head of the Chemnitz hospital ‘fell’ from the hospital building on Flemmingstrass on Tuesday morning. He died on the spot from his serious injuries. (make it look like suicide?)
source:
https://www.themorganreport.net/intel-drop/german-clinic-director-releases-video-before-being-suicided-we-have-been-warned/
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