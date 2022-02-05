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The Covid Story Is Falling Apart
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276 views • February 05, 2022
Reiner Fuellmich is a lawyer in Germany and the United States.
He and his team (Corona Committee) have been gathering evidence against the global players behind the Covid pseudopandemic.
In this conversation, Reiner discusses
his background;
this not being a pandemic at all;
PCR fraud;
the importance of the Grand Jury;
why the legal system is captured; and
getting off the control grid and building parallel srtuctures.
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
SUPPORT MY WORK
https://jermwarfare.com/support-my-work
He and his team (Corona Committee) have been gathering evidence against the global players behind the Covid pseudopandemic.
In this conversation, Reiner discusses
his background;
this not being a pandemic at all;
PCR fraud;
the importance of the Grand Jury;
why the legal system is captured; and
getting off the control grid and building parallel srtuctures.
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
SUPPORT MY WORK
https://jermwarfare.com/support-my-work
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