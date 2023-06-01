https://gettr.com/post/p2iczsi90eb
0527_WHISTLE_BLOWERS_Corruption_Collusion
All of these happened during 2017: Christopher Wray quit representing Miles Guo, who later revealed the 13579 plan, and started representing the Chinese kleptocrats-owned entity called HNA which HNA sued against Miles Guo in the same year and later became the director of the FBI.
所有這些都發生在 2017 年：克里斯托弗·雷 (Christopher Wray) 不再代表稍後來揭露 13579 計劃的郭文貴，開始代表中國盜賊擁有的名為海航的實體，海航在同年起訴郭文貴，後來成為聯邦調查局局長。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese
