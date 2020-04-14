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True Christianity And The Real Jesus Of The Bible That Nobody Talks About
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31 views • April 14, 2020
Christianity today does not teach or practice the teachings of Jesus. The Christian religion today is just a system of man-made rules designed to keep people working for money, instead of working for God. How did this happen? How do we get back to true Christianity? Please take some time to hear something you will not hear in any church.
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