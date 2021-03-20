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A Struggle Against Evil.
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2 views • March 20, 2021
This chapter describes an episode of the est training through my government job. The est training is an offspring of Scientology. It not only describes the training but shares who Werner Erhard was from his autobiography. Thousands of people were processed over the years and what the goal was of the process. In my case what they were trying to do was not completed because of my history. Time 1.39 hr
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