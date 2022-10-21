STILL EXPERIMENTING ON OUR KIDS

When did it become ok to experiment on our kids? Why did you accept it? When will you wake up to the liberal agenda? STOP FOLLOWING AND START LEADING YOUR CHILDREN TO ADULTHOOD.
Please Hit the PLUS SIGN and SUBSCRIBE BUTTONS. Feel Free to Check out my store and Follow Me on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Thanks for watching.
🦅 Support the Page:
https://www.patreon.com/localprepper
👉 My Website:
https://www.localprepper.net
👉 Trusted Products:
- JASE Medical - https://jasemedical.com/?rfsn=6448865.89447cb
- Jackery Portable Power - https://www.jackery.com/?aff=1009
- MIRA Safety - https://alnk.to/hhvVdFp
- EMP Shield - https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=localprepper
- Armed American Supply - https://alnk.to/gzQVu8p
- Pecron Outdoor Power - https://www.pecron.com/#ref=46
👉 My Store:
Gear seen in videos - https://www.amazon.com/shop/localprepper
👉 Snail mail:
P.O. Box 12
Onancock, VA 23417
❱❱❱ DISCLAIMER: The opinions stated in this video are my own. I have no sponsor(s). Some inks are affiliate links.
#covid #vaccine #nuclear #prepper #shtf #gasmask #survival #foodshortage #prepardness #homestead #economiccollapse #offgrid #doomsday #wrol #collapse #doomsdaypreppers #economy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.