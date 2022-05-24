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MARXISTS WITHIN THE CHURCH | HOW DID WE GET HERE? | INTERVIEW with TREVOR LOUDEN
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101 views • May 24, 2022
Churchgoers all over America are asking the same questions. What Happened to the Church? Where are the bold and courageous Christian pastors who will boldly stand against the deceptions and philosophies of our time? Enter Trevor Louden.
Trevor Louden is an expert on global communism who for more than 30 years has researched radical left, Marxist and terrorist movements and their covert influence on mainstream politics, and now the American Church. His wildly popular new documentary, Enemies Within: The Church, is exposing the Marxist ties of some of the biggest mainstream, evangelical and catholic church leaders in the world. Trevor is fellow at both the American Freedom Alliance and the Inter-American Institute for Philosophy, Government, and Social Thought.
Enemies Within: The Church is an educational, historical, and evidence-based movie experience that provokes a passionate return to orthodox Christian faithfulness across the western world. As is necessary for such a wonderful turn toward Christ, the movie heralds a clarion call for Christians to turn away from popular, yet errant beliefs held in contradiction to carefully interpreted Holy Scriptures.
Trevor’s Website: https://www.trevorloudon.com
The Movie: enemieswithinthechurch.com
Counterpunch: www.youtube.com/channel/UCaXfI2HoM6JuZ3v6pk4R5wA/videos
AFFILIATES FOR TODAY’S VIDEO with GREAT DEALS!
Take advantage of our affiliates fantastic sales from the show:
Mike Lindell | My Pillow Products—---------- https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Dr. Kirk Elliott PhD | Gold and Silver—------ https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Dr. Zelenko | Z-Stack–—-------------------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
MMM Grills & MMM Griddles—----------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Directly support my work HERE—-------------https://gofund.me/55708bc6
Join JSLAY on your favorite audio podcast platform HERE: https://linktr.ee/jslaypodcast
For Business, Media or Bookings, please contact us at: [email protected]
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Trevor Louden is an expert on global communism who for more than 30 years has researched radical left, Marxist and terrorist movements and their covert influence on mainstream politics, and now the American Church. His wildly popular new documentary, Enemies Within: The Church, is exposing the Marxist ties of some of the biggest mainstream, evangelical and catholic church leaders in the world. Trevor is fellow at both the American Freedom Alliance and the Inter-American Institute for Philosophy, Government, and Social Thought.
Enemies Within: The Church is an educational, historical, and evidence-based movie experience that provokes a passionate return to orthodox Christian faithfulness across the western world. As is necessary for such a wonderful turn toward Christ, the movie heralds a clarion call for Christians to turn away from popular, yet errant beliefs held in contradiction to carefully interpreted Holy Scriptures.
Trevor’s Website: https://www.trevorloudon.com
The Movie: enemieswithinthechurch.com
Counterpunch: www.youtube.com/channel/UCaXfI2HoM6JuZ3v6pk4R5wA/videos
AFFILIATES FOR TODAY’S VIDEO with GREAT DEALS!
Take advantage of our affiliates fantastic sales from the show:
Mike Lindell | My Pillow Products—---------- https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Dr. Kirk Elliott PhD | Gold and Silver—------ https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Dr. Zelenko | Z-Stack–—-------------------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
MMM Grills & MMM Griddles—----------------https://linktr.ee/jslaypromos
Directly support my work HERE—-------------https://gofund.me/55708bc6
Join JSLAY on your favorite audio podcast platform HERE: https://linktr.ee/jslaypodcast
For Business, Media or Bookings, please contact us at: [email protected]
0 COMMENTS
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