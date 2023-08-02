The Transformation Has Your Light Gone Dim

The Transformation, Music by Send Rain

What happens to a human when they pass from death to life?







Joh 5:24 Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that hears my word, and believes on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life.





An unsaved person is completely dead spiritually, they are Body and Soul.





Joh 1:1-5 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 The same was in the beginning with God. 3 All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made. 4 In him was life; and the life was the light of men. 5 And the light shines in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.







Jesus said that “Life was the light of men”







The moment a person is “Born Again” he/she has everlasting life.







At that very moment “The Light” comes on, they are no longer in darkness.





Joh 1:9 That was the true Light, which lights every man that comes into the world.





Once the life enters a person and the light comes on it can never be extinguished.





The Demonic host will do whatever it takes to keep your light dim?





Mat 5:14 Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on an hill cannot be hid.

Mat 5:15 Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it gives light unto all that are in the house.

Mat 5:16 Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.





What dims your light and keeps it from shining bright? People, places, and things.





Ever spend hours in a movie theater and then come out into the sunlight?





Joh 3:19 And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.

