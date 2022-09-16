🌪 Stormy Weather

A walk through events, optics and inspiration. There is so much happening now it's hard to keep up. Optics, solid facts, clues and paths to follow are the message herein. The war is progressing, the question is are we in the middle or near the end. Check it out.



🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏





⚔️ Derek Johnson 3 Hour Informative MUST study

👉 https://rumble.com/v1jeilr--dereks-deeper-dive.html

⚔️ 4 of 7 Energy, Frequency and Vibration

👉 https://rumble.com/v11h1ev-energy-frequency-and-vibration.html

⚔️ 5 of 7 Waking Up The LION In You

👉 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aem2G118Jw4

⚔️ Save The Children and Take Back The Narrative in one step

👉 https://www.brighteon.com/420d1762-b57e-47bf-84bf-1dc8ae7fd420

⚔️ Thrivalism

👉 https://www.bitchute.com/video/XFkf1EAE4n2S/

𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆

.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮

Namaste ♥

𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇

🌎 Gab 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://gab.com/groups/64573 💞

🌎 MEWE 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://mewe.com/group/62793e4f36fb520921c6f3f0 💞

🌎 Telegram 'Thrivalism' & the Twisted Light Worker https://t.me/+b6CORQPgZOMyYTk5 💞





✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡

✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡

✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡

✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH87AeeUI0&list=PLQFe9VUv0a5_p0XfQSKc5zuO41rMZ30W3





🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏