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Caught In The Crossfire! - Kansas
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51 views • November 02, 2021
Provided to YouTube by Epic/Legacy; nabbed by VfB
Crossfire · Kansas
Vinyl Confessions
℗ 1982 Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment
Released on: 1982-06-01
Background Vocal: David Pack
Background Vocal: Donna Williams
Harmonica: Warren Ham
Engineer, Producer: Ken Scott
Assistant Engineer: Brian Leshon
Assistant Engineer: Phil Jost
Assistant Engineer: Ralph Sutton
Assistant Engineer: David Spritz
Mastering Engineer: Stan Ricker
Composer, Lyricist: Kerry Livgren
Crossfire · Kansas
Vinyl Confessions
℗ 1982 Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment
Released on: 1982-06-01
Background Vocal: David Pack
Background Vocal: Donna Williams
Harmonica: Warren Ham
Engineer, Producer: Ken Scott
Assistant Engineer: Brian Leshon
Assistant Engineer: Phil Jost
Assistant Engineer: Ralph Sutton
Assistant Engineer: David Spritz
Mastering Engineer: Stan Ricker
Composer, Lyricist: Kerry Livgren
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