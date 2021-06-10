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AA-112 David Sumrall discusses Righting History, Political Prisoners, & January 6th
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13 views • June 10, 2021
David Sumrall joins us today to discuss his documentary Righting History: The Journalistic Battle of January 6th. We will also get into the evidence of deep state backing, agent provocateurs, and police violence during the events in DC on January 6th.
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Check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&;pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
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▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1
▶ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/anomicage
▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/
▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge
▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge
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▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b
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