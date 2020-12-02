Everyone Should Hear This ASAP

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Luke 12:51 - 12:53:
51 Suppose ye that I am come to give peace on earth? I tell you, Nay; but rather division:
52 For from henceforth there shall be five in one house divided, three against two, and two against three.
53 The father shall be divided against the son, and the son against the father; the mother against the daughter, and the daughter against the mother; the mother in law against her daughter in law, and the daughter in law against her mother in law.
KJV
Matthew 10:35 - 10:37:
35 For I am come to set a man at variance against his father, and the daughter against her mother, and the daughter in law against her mother in law.
36 And a man's foes [shall be] they of his own household.
37 He that loveth father or mother more than me is not worthy of me: and he that loveth son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me.
KJV
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_RFw8Tk2A7c
Everything Inside Me