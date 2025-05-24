DEVIL SATAN SERPENT Pt 7

Let's examine all the Devil👹 verses.

In episode 6, in Revelation, the serpent (G3789, ophis) is not a literal beast, but a powerful symbol for religious deception⛪, political corruption👑, and carnal opposition🧠 to God’s Kingdom. Revelation 9:19 reveals “tails like serpents” with heads—representing false leaders whose lies and doctrines harm the nations. Revelation 12 unveils the serpent/dragon/devil/satan as corrupt systems that persecute God’s people through propaganda📺 and institutional control🎓. Revelation 20 shows this adversarial influence🔯 being restrained🔒 for 1,000 years⛓️—fulfilled historically during the Christian dominance of the Holy Roman Empire. But that serpent has since been “loosed” through banking💰, modern media📰, political subversion🤝, religious compromise⛪, and false spiritual illumination💩.

The serpent in Revelation exposes the deeper battle—not just between armies, but between truth and lies, between God’s people and counterfeit systems dressed in light. Whether Pharisaic priestcraft, Papal power, Islam, or Jewdeo-Churchianity, the serpent works through deception. But God has always preserved a remnant—those with eyes to see.





🔁 Episodes 1–6 Recap: What Is the Serpent🐍, Really?





From Genesis to Revelation, we’ve uncovered that the serpent is never a literal supernatural being—but a symbol of:

• 🧠Carnal reasoning (Genesis 3 – Eve’s self-justification and rebellion)

• ⛪False doctrine (Matthew 7 – fish replaced with a serpent)

• 🔯Crafty religious leadership (Matthew 23 – Pharisees as a brood of vipers)

• 💡Luciferian “light” masquerading as truth (2Corinthians 11 – deception through corrupted doctrine)

• 🌎Oppressive systems and empires (Isaiah, Revelation – Egypt, Rome, Islam, modern globalism)

The serpent is:

• A spiritual mindset that opposes God’s command

• A false religious system that twists truth

• A political and economic power that bites, devours, and deceives

• A human adversary or corrupt teacher who leads others astray

• A judgment from God upon those who reject truth

Each serpent passage teaches us more—not less—about sin, rebellion, and personal responsibility. You don’t need a literal devil to see the danger. All you need is a heart that will listen.





QUICK REFERENCE CHARTS

