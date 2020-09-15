© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Obama Land Grab: 20 Acres of Public Land for Just $10
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • September 15, 2020
Did you know that Barack Obama paid only $10 to lease a whole 20 acres of public land in Chicago’s scenic Jackson Park area for 99 years? You heard it right. The Obamas got 20 acres of land at the cost of only $10 for 99 years!
Visit https://www.ernestdempsey.com/ for more stories.
Visit https://www.ernestdempsey.com/ for more stories.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.