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PROOF: The proof that the VAX was forced upon the Chinese people in late 2019-2020
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170 views • August 07, 2021
Proof that the vax was forced upon the Chinese people in 2020, because the same side effects of convulsions is happening to thousands of Americans NOW!!
Are you awake?!?
Are you awake?!?
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