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America On Death Watch! On Jan. 6th Congress Will Certify ChiCom Agent Joe Biden - FULL SHOW 12/28/20
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270 views • December 29, 2020
Alex Jones delivers the latest news on the widely contested 2020 Presidential Election as well as the toxic and dangerous COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Tom Pappert and Patrick Howley join Alex in the second hour, Joel Skousen Skypes in to give his take in the third hour, and Gerald Celente hosts the fourth and final hour.
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