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HOW TO CREATE HARMONY IN YOUR BODY
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20 views • November 08, 2021
Watch this 3-minute clip where the amazing Michelle Patrick and I chat about how you can create exponential changes in your life by making the slightest shifts.
People are so unaware of how the Five Elements impact their wellbeing. When we can bring our bodies back into balance, miracles start to happen!
True holistic wellness is the concept that we have incorporated in many of our programs. If you are interested in learning more about Becoming Immortal, check out this short video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5x9UBN9nPE&;t=280s
Or to get on the waitlist for the next round of Becoming Immortal, send an email to [email protected] and you will be the first to know when this program launches again!
Be sure you subscribe to my YouTube channel today for more videos, just like these! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL5ZKzIqE48oodQutpZ9cUQ
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
People are so unaware of how the Five Elements impact their wellbeing. When we can bring our bodies back into balance, miracles start to happen!
True holistic wellness is the concept that we have incorporated in many of our programs. If you are interested in learning more about Becoming Immortal, check out this short video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5x9UBN9nPE&;t=280s
Or to get on the waitlist for the next round of Becoming Immortal, send an email to [email protected] and you will be the first to know when this program launches again!
Be sure you subscribe to my YouTube channel today for more videos, just like these! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL5ZKzIqE48oodQutpZ9cUQ
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
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