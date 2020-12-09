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Electroshock. What Psychiatrists & Psychologists Would Hate For You to Learn? CCHR.ORG
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30 views • December 09, 2020
Although electroshock was being touted as a “miracle cure,” the truth was starting to seep out. Medical journals of the day admitted that brain damage was an effect of electroshock, but, according to psychiatrists, that was how the procedure worked.
Public pressure became so intense, psychiatrists needed to give it a PR makeover.
First came a new name … “electroconvulsive therapy.” To minimize the outcry even further, they reduced the barbaric procedure to three letters—“E-C-T.” Then they coupled the therapy with anesthetics and paralyzing agents to obscure their patients’ writhing convulsions and screams.
The final stage was to market ECT as new and improved. It wasn’t either. Although it made the procedure look more acceptable, it was more dangerous than ever. The anesthesia and paralyzing drugs actually raise the seizure threshold, requiring much more electricity to induce a convulsion.
Now psychiatrists routinely assault the brain with far more electricity than was previously required to induce a seizure.
The result remains the same: a grand mal seizure and brain damage, which can be permanent.
Today’s vastly increased current flow can tear holes in brain cells, killing the cells. The electricity can also kill the cells by generating heat. MRIs taken of ECT patients have shown scarring and brain shrinkage—unequivocal evidence of severe damage.
https://www.cchr.org/ban-ect/the-truth-about-electroshock/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Public pressure became so intense, psychiatrists needed to give it a PR makeover.
First came a new name … “electroconvulsive therapy.” To minimize the outcry even further, they reduced the barbaric procedure to three letters—“E-C-T.” Then they coupled the therapy with anesthetics and paralyzing agents to obscure their patients’ writhing convulsions and screams.
The final stage was to market ECT as new and improved. It wasn’t either. Although it made the procedure look more acceptable, it was more dangerous than ever. The anesthesia and paralyzing drugs actually raise the seizure threshold, requiring much more electricity to induce a convulsion.
Now psychiatrists routinely assault the brain with far more electricity than was previously required to induce a seizure.
The result remains the same: a grand mal seizure and brain damage, which can be permanent.
Today’s vastly increased current flow can tear holes in brain cells, killing the cells. The electricity can also kill the cells by generating heat. MRIs taken of ECT patients have shown scarring and brain shrinkage—unequivocal evidence of severe damage.
https://www.cchr.org/ban-ect/the-truth-about-electroshock/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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